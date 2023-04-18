Covea Finance Acquires 6,200 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Covea Finance increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,750,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 335,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 739,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,933. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

