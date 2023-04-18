Costello Asset Management INC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,375 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.8 %

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 101,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 553.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.