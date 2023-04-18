Costello Asset Management INC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,935,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,734,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

