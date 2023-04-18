Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Target were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.83. 832,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.