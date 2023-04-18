Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $151.95 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.45 or 0.00042243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00070672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00021457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

