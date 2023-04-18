Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.26%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

