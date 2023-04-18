Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.26%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.