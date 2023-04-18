Core & Main (CNM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Core & Main (NYSE: CNM):

4/4/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Core & Main stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,612,558 shares of company stock worth $324,181,729. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

