Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 7,337 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.38. 1,264,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.57. The company has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

