Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 414 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 2,115,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

