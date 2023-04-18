Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.55. The stock had a trading volume of 151,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,303. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.