Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,475 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 482,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,891. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

