Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 229,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. 2,526,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,616,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

