Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after buying an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,819 shares of company stock valued at $24,021,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.45. 240,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $335.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

