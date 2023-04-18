Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.65. 1,237,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

