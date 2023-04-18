Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.48.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.90. The company had a trading volume of 420,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $522.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.09, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.