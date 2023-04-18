Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 66,749 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 66,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

