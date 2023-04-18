Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Lowered to Buy at Desjardins

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,477. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $419.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

