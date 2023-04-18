Contrasting GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) & Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GH Research and Hoth Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.43) -19.39 Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.37 million ($10.55) -0.20

GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoth Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -11.37% -11.21% Hoth Therapeutics N/A -138.52% -120.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GH Research and Hoth Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GH Research and Hoth Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

GH Research currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 475.54%. Hoth Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given GH Research’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GH Research is more favorable than Hoth Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of GH Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of GH Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GH Research has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GH Research beats Hoth Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal 5-MeO-DMT product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema. The company was founded by Robbie Knie, Matthew D. Eitner, and James Ahern on May 16, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

