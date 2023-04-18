Contrasting DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DocGo and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

DocGo currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.31%. Babylon has a consensus target price of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 580.56%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than DocGo.

This table compares DocGo and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51%

Volatility and Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocGo and Babylon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.84 $34.58 million $0.32 24.75 Babylon $1.11 billion 0.17 -$221.45 million ($26.50) -0.29

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DocGo beats Babylon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.