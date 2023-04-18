Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NYSE STE traded down $5.17 on Tuesday, reaching $182.97. The stock had a trading volume of 139,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.05.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

