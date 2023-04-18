Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 15,310 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $95.96. 720,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,423. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.