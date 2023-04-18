Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,873,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,513,473. The stock has a market cap of $688.02 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

