Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,726 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,530. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $243.69. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

