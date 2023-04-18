Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $43.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,482 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.40. 8,847,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,173,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

