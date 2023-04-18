Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,923 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Copart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. 644,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $78.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.