Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.40. 49,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,700. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.