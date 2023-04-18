Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,639 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397,259 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.