Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,791 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.21. 788,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.