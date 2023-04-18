Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 658,470 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 545.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,470 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,413,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 829,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 538,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,536 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. 631,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,072. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.