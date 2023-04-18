Conflux (CFX) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $170.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,474.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00344498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00544748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00448077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,144,296 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,783,903,685.350913 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.37346632 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $143,966,629.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.