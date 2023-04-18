Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.