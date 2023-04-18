Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

