Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

