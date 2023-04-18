CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CompX International Stock Performance

About CompX International

(Get Rating)

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.