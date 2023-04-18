CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.68. 166,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $598.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.85. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.94.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 183,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $1,076,051.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,708,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,526.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,195 over the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in CompoSecure by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 135,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

