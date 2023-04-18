Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

