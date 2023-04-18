Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.20. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,105,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

