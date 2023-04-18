Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.15 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,167.16 or 0.07134566 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $18.15 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

