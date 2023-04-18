Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $128.20 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $128.20 million and $20.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00026870 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

