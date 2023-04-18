Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

CGNT stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

