Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.64.

NYSE CCEP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after buying an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,720,000 after acquiring an additional 476,956 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

