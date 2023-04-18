Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.64.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
NYSE CCEP opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.
Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.