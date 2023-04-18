Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 28th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

GLO stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $507,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.