CL King Raises Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $126.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CL King from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 89,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,382. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $119.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

