CL King Raises Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $126.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CL King from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Materion Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE MTRN traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 89,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,382. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $119.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Insider Activity
In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
