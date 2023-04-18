Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

