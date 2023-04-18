Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,081,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399,160 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 7.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Citigroup worth $472,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 8,273,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,671,525. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.