Citigroup Analysts Give MDA (TSE:MDA) a C$8.00 Price Target

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.00 target price by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

MDA Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MDA traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.80. MDA has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.94). MDA had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$442.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$591.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDA will post 0.2765411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

