CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $10.34

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.05. CION Investment shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 48,805 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $538.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in CION Investment by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 108,099 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,094 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $7,316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.