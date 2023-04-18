Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $107.24. 77,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

