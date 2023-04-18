CIBC Lowers ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$22.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

