Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells $434,820.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHRD stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $144.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,559. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

